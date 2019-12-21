Warangal: Congress asks KCR to come clean on CAA, NRC

Warangal: AICC secretary in-charge of Warangal Parliamentary constituency In-charge Srinivasan Krishnan has found fault with the TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not revealing his views on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Speaking at a meeting that discussed on upcoming municipal elections here on Saturday, he said that even though the country is on boil demanding roll back of CAA and NRC, KCR appears to be unconcerned about it. Referring to the upcoming municipal elections, he said that cadres need to highlight the failures of TRS Government.

TPCC Working Presdient Ponnam Prabhakar said that KCR had forgotten all his election promises such as double bedroom houses, 3 acres land to poor and downtrodden.

"A programme christened as 'BJP se Desh ko Bachao – TRS se Telangana ko Bachao' would be organised on December 28, the Formation Day of Congress to highlight anti-people policies of BJP government at the Centre and TRS at the State," Prabhaar said.

Later, the leaders discussed about the party strategy for the municipal polls. Warangal DCC President N Rajender Reddy, former minister Konda Surekha, senior leaders K Srinivas Rao and Janga Raghava Reddy were among others present.