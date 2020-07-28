Warangal: Cops, civic workers too at receiving end

Warangal: It is not just the doctors and their orderlies, but the police personnel and the municipal workers as well are walking a tightrope in discharging their duties and protecting themselves from falling prey to the coronavirus pandemic that is threatening to wreak mass havoc.



The unwavering spirit and dedication of frontline warriors, who have been working round the clock risking their lives and their families', appears to be a little bit shaky of late with many of them tested positive for Covid-19. In addition to the 60-odd health officials working with the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH), who tested positive, the number of coronavirus-affected among the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) staff and the police personnel is also swelling day by day.

According to official figures, as many as 37 GWMC employees have been infected with the Covid-19. This number is likely to grow after the completion of tests on other staff. On the other hand, 76 police personnel working with the Warangal Police Commissionerate got infected while on duty. According to a conservative estimate, the number of police personnel falling prey to Covid-19 is anywhere around 150 in the undivided Warangal district. Fortunately, only one official had lost his life. The victim is identified as Sadanandam, an AR ASI working with the police headquarters in Bhupalpally.

Although the exact number of revenue officials who are affected by the pandemic is not available, the graveness of the situation can be understood after Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu himself tested positive recently. It may be recalled here that City Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao was also tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago.

On the other hand, the Municipal Health Officer (MHO) post is vacant for the last fortnight or so after the incumbent Dr B Raja Reddy was transferred to Bhupalpally on promotion. This apart, the Urban Malaria wing Biologist post is also vacant for more than two years. With the Mayor down with Covid-19 and several key posts vacant, the workload invariably fell on Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy.