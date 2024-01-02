Warangal: CP releases Hans calendar

Warangal: Warangal Commissioner of Police Amber Kishore Jha on Monday released the 2024 calendar brought out by The Hans India, one of the leading English newspapers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner greeted The Hans India management and staff for maintaining high standards in journalism. He wished The Hans India and its readers a wonderful New Year.

The Hans India, Advertisement wing Assistant General Manager V Venkateshwar Rao, The Hans India Staff Photographer G Shyam Kumar and Ad executive Kanakaraju were among others present.