Live
- KSDL detergents sees a record high sales of Rs 123.42 crore in December 23
- Ankita Lokhande on SSR's death: 'Toot gaya wo kisi cheez se'
- Investment giant Fidelity cuts Musk-run X’s valuation by 71.5%
- Long queues at Petrol Pumps- No Stock boards Talks going on, Supply may resume after 6 pm
- People face hassles owing to non-availability of fuel in Punjab, Haryana
- Canadian study permit applications processed for Indians down over 40% since July 2023: Data
- What is Perihelion Day? Know all about the astronomical event when earth is closest to the sun
- School Students stun jury with their ideas to build Brand Bengaluru
- Begumpet Basti residents compalint against MLA Danam Nagender at Prajavani
- YSRTP General Secretary Thudi Devender Reddy clarifies on Sharmila joining Congress
Just In
Warangal: CP releases Hans calendar
Highlights
Warangal Commissioner of Police Amber Kishore Jha on Monday released the 2024 calendar brought out by The Hans India, one of the leading English newspapers.
Warangal: Warangal Commissioner of Police Amber Kishore Jha on Monday released the 2024 calendar brought out by The Hans India, one of the leading English newspapers.
Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner greeted The Hans India management and staff for maintaining high standards in journalism. He wished The Hans India and its readers a wonderful New Year.
The Hans India, Advertisement wing Assistant General Manager V Venkateshwar Rao, The Hans India Staff Photographer G Shyam Kumar and Ad executive Kanakaraju were among others present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS