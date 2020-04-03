Warangal: Doctors demand police protection

Warangal: The members of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Warangal, and medical officers working with the MGM Hospital have on Thursday condemned the attack against the doctors at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad.

It may be mentioned here that the relatives of a coronavirus (Covid-19)) patient, who died reportedly due to comorbidities, attacked a doctor at Gandhi Hospital isolation ward on Wednesday.

The doctors demanded stringent action against the attackers. At a time when doctors and medical staff are risking their lives to save people from the clutches of coronavirus disease, the attack against a duty doctor is deplorable, IMA Warangal District President Dr K Srinivas said.

From Asha workers to medical officers everyone is fighting to contain the life-threatening Covid-19, he said, appealing to people to maintain restraint. He urged the government to deploy a task force to avoid any such incidents in the future.

"To ensure such incident do not repeat again, the authorities should book the culprits under the 1825 Pandemic Act. It has become a practice for the patients or their relatives to behave harshly against the doctors.

It's time to deploy CRPF personnel at the isolation wards to protect the medical staff," Dr Raj Kumar of MGM Hospital said.