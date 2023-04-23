  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Warangal: Eid marks culmination of Ramzan

Warangal: Eid marks culmination of Ramzan
x

Muslims offer special prayers on the occasion of Ramadan at Bokkalagadda Eidgah in Hanumakonda on Saturday

Highlights

Ramzan, also known as Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, was celebrated with religious fervour in the erstwhile Warangal district on Saturday.

Warangal : Ramzan, also known as Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, was celebrated with religious fervour in the erstwhile Warangal district on Saturday.

Streets were abuzz with people who hugged each other after offering namaz at mosques. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it narrated the beginning of a new month. Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar greeted Muslim fraternity on the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X