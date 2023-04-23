Warangal: Eid marks culmination of Ramzan

Warangal : Ramzan, also known as Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, was celebrated with religious fervour in the erstwhile Warangal district on Saturday.

Streets were abuzz with people who hugged each other after offering namaz at mosques. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it narrated the beginning of a new month. Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar greeted Muslim fraternity on the occasion.