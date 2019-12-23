Trending :
Warangal: Ekashila Public School Students make their day with farmers

Warangal: It was a worthy experience for the students, who had spent a day with the farmers to know the intricacies involved in agriculture and share whatever knowledge they have.

As part of National Farmers Day on Monday, several students of Ekashila Public School visited farm fields in Elukurthy village and celebrated Farmers Day with the cultivators. They interacted with the farmers enquiring about their daily chores, crops and activities related to agriculture. The students suggested the farmers to go for organic farming minimising the use of fertilisers and pests.

After participating farming activity, the students shared lunch with the farmers as a token of thanksgiving for their toil to produce food grains for the mankind.

Ekashila Schools Chairman Gouru Thirupathi Reddy said that he wanted the students learn the way the cultivators are toiling in the field throughout the year. "Farmer is the backbone of the nation," he said, expressing concern over the plight of cultivators in the country. Every citizen needs to know the importance of a farmer, he said, referring to the aim behind organising the field trip for students.

