Warangal: Errabelli Dayakar Rao eyes 80k majority in Palakurthi

Warangal : The BRS will win hands down in the next elections, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Speaking at the Atmeeya Sammelanam of the party cadre at Thorrur in Mahabubabad district on Tuesday, the minister said that the BRS will retain power in Telangana despite the Opposition parties’ claims.

“All the surveys clearly indicate that BRS led by K Chandrashekar Rao will win the Assembly elections, scheduled later this year. BJP chief Bandi Sanjay and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy are not trustworthy leaders on whom people can pin their hopes,” Errabelli said.

Stating that Palakurthi constituency had witnessed a massive development, Errabelli expressed confidence that he would win it with a majority of at least 80,000 votes.

Palakurthi, Valmidi and Bammera are set to become tourism centres, the minister said, referring to the ongoing developmental activity in those places.

In all, the government had allocated Rs 200 crore for the development of Thorrur town. The works include construction of tank bund and 24-hour uninterrupted drinking water supply, he added.

The BJP and the Congress leaders need to answer in which States ruled by them were implementing welfare schemes like Telangana, he said. BJP in its 2014 manifesto pledged welfare of the people. Contrary to its promise, the BJP made life miserable for the common man, Errabelli said, referring to the irrational hike in the prices of essential commodities, including the cost of an LPG cylinder.

In another programme, the minister inaugurated the sub-division office of the Panchayat Raj at Thorrur. “The government ensured development of 3,146 thandas and gudems by turning them into gram panchayats. KCR turned them self-reliant by initiating several developmental programmes,” Errabelli said.

The national level awards received by Telangana from the Union Panchayati Raj Ministry indicate the kind of development taking place in the rural parts of the State, Errabelli said.