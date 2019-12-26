Warangal: Future lies in IoT

Warangal: The IoT or Internet of Things is growing rapidly, Prof Katkoor Srinivas, Faculty from University of South Florida, said, speaking at the one-day seminar on 'Current Trends and Challenges in Computing Platforms' organised by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science, Warangal, (KITSW), here. He said that people's dependency on IoT devices could well grow in the future.



Even though the IoT is one of the fastest growing technologies, it has its own set of security challenges, he said. He also dwelt at length about the hardware security, advances in computing techniques, machine learning parameters and its applications and the future of IoT. He also explained about the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the IoT applications.

Dr. Sreehari Rao Patri, Associate Professor, NITW, said that these advances help very much to students for their research and design the projects. Prof B Rama Devi, Head Department of ECE, said that the collaboration with University of South Florida helps for internships, collaborative

research, produce interdisciplinary research work, faculty exchange possibilities which helps in organising various technical events on latest technical developments like workshops, conferences, smart lectures through online, students will explore to foreign professor with the interactions to make live projects during their PG and UG courses.

KITSW Principal Prof. K Ashoka Reddy said that their institute has plans to collaborate with the University of South Florida. The KITSW is likely to enter into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with University of South Florida.

Capt V Lakshmikantha Rao, Rajya Sabha member and KITSW Secretary & Correspondent, and P Narayana Reddy, Treasurer, appreciated the ECE Department for holding such an important seminar. Prof G Ragotham Reddy, S P Girija, Dr M Raju, Dr Venkateshwar Reddy and scores of more second and third year students were present.