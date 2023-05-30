Warangal: Gender test, abortion racket busted

Warangal : In a joint operation, the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), the Task Force and the Kakatiya University Campus (KUC) Police arrested 18 persons involved in pre-natal sex determination tests and unauthorised abortions.

The police seized sex determination scanning machines, Rs 73,000 in cash, and 18 cell phones from the accused. Two other accused are at large. The officials of the district Dedical and Health department also participated in the raid.

The arrested were identified as Vemula Praveen, Vemula Sandhyarani, Dr Balne Pardhu, Dr Moram Aravinda, Dr Moram Srinivas Murthy, Dr Balne Purnima, Balne Pradeep Reddy, Kaita Raju, Talla Arjun, Pranai Babu, Keerthy Mohan, Balne Asalatha, Kongara Renuka, Bhukya Anil, Chengelli Jagan, Gannarapu Srilatha, Bandi Nagaraju, and Kasiraju Dileep.

Disclosing the details to media persons in Hanumakonda on Monday, the Commissioner of Police A V Ranganath said that they have been investigating it after they received several complaints related to sex determination tests and illegal abortions.

He said that the prime accused Vemula Praveen along with his wife Sandhyarani had been operating a secret scanning centre in Gopalpur area, located in Venkateshwara Colony. The police had arrested Praveen on similar charges some time ago. Praveen had set up a secret network along with RMPs, PROs, hospital managements, medical staff and some doctors to run his illegal activity successfully.

Based on pregnant women’s choice, the gang was also conducting abortions at some hospitals viz., Lotus Hospital at Hanumakonda, Gayathri Hospital, Upender (Pardhu) Hospital at Nekkonda, Balaji Multi-Speciality Hospital at Narsampet. These hospitals have been performing abortions by charging exorbitant fees. Later, the amount was shared by all the stakeholders. The investigation revealed that the hospital managements were collecting anywhere between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 per abortion. The gang conducted over 100 abortions.

The accused have been booked under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act (PCPNDT) of 1994, and other relevant sections.