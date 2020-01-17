Warangal: Global conference on orphan rights on Feb 8, 9

Warangal: The FORCE (Force for Orphan Rights and Community Empowerment), a non-profit organization, along with other NGOs to hold an international conference in Hyderabad on February 8 and 9 emphasizing the need for exclusive legislation to address the problems of orphans. It may be mentioned here that since its inception in 2006, the FORCE has been working for the welfare of the orphans.



President Gade Innaiah aka Inna Reddy said that orphans have remained outsiders to the welfare schemes as they were deprived of essential like – date of birth, nativity and caste certificates, besides voter ID card, Aadhaar, and Orphan identity cards.

He said that there is an imperative need for the government to address the problems of orphans. "If the government issues a single and multipurpose orphan certificate that includes the date of birth, identity, caste, religion, nativity, parental status, surname, etc, it will augur well for the orphans," Isaiah said. He also demanded the government to bring in a policy that offers 5 percent reservation to orphans in the field of education, employment and welfare. He also emphasized the need for the establishment of the National orphan Rights Commission and state level to ensure the implementation of the benefits. Later, the dignitaries released the posters of the conference. Kayeetha Indrasena Reddy, P Yugendhar Reddy, K Surender Reddy, Ravi Kumar, N Srinivas, M Prabhakar Rao, M Ramesh Babu, M Sudhakar, K Rajagopal, E Rajaiah, B Manohar Reddy and K Ravinder Reddy of Rotary Club of Hanamkonda were among others present.