Warangal: Go for society-friendly apps says Pravinya

Warangal: GWMC Commissioner P Pravinya said that national-level student technical symposiums like 'Sumshodhini'21' serve like a platform where textbook knowledge is transformed into practical skills. Delivering a keynote address at the symposium jointly organised by Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE), KITSW student chapter and the Technical Club, Student Activity Center (SAC) here on Friday, she said that symposiums will help in developing creative innovations and exchanging knowledge between the students and industrial technocrats. The programme was sponsored by Institute of Management and Foreign Studies (IMFS). She told the students to develop apps which are useful to the society with the help of latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Black chain, Machine learning and IoT.

Guest of Honor, Alignity Consulting, Texas, USA, Gopinath Kokkonda said that talent is the strength. He quoted the words of author G. Michael Hopf - Hard times create strong men, strong men create good times, good times create weak men, and weak men create hard times – to inspire the students.

ISTE-TS, secretary and treasurer and Director, IQAC JNTU, Hyderabad Prof. AVSS Kumara Swamy Gupta said that there were 7,500 faculty and 4 lakh of students in ISTE. The objective is to share and support the latest technological development. Students to develop the knowledge on present technologies like AI-ML and Black chain and using this knowledge to solve the society related problems KITSW Principal prof. K Ashoka Reddy said that the theme of Sumshodhini'21 is 'The Role of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Engineering Applications - a quest for Innovation'.

He said that the symposium would help the students transfer their knowledge besides improving the organizing skills. Dr G S Gupta, Manager, IMFS, was Prof. G. Raghotham Reddy, M Narasimha Rao, Prof. K. Rajanarender Reddy, Dr. H Ramesh Babu and Dr. T. Senthil Murugan were among others present.