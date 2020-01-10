Governor lauds young mountaineer Akhil from Warangal

Warangal: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has on Thursday lauded the 20-year-old Rasamalla Akhil for finding a place in the High Range Book of World Records for scaling the 6,153 meter Stok Kangri, the highest mountain in the Stok Range of the Himalayas.



In a brief interaction with the young mountaineer at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday, Soundararajan heaped praise on Akhil for his mountaineering expeditions at a young age. She also enquired about the challenges Akhil faced during his expeditions.

It may be mentioned here that Akhil along with Gummakonda Mallikarjun displayed a 'Longest Indian Flag', measuring 365 ft in length and 6.5 ft in height on Mt. Stok Kangri in Ladakh on August 15, 2019. The duo's patriotic fervour towards the nation in displaying the longest Indian Flag and singing National Anthem over there made them to make it to the High Range Book of World Records. Akhil who hails from Kishanpura in Hanamkonda had also scaled Mount Kilimanjaro (Africa) and Panja Chilla (Nepal). He is pursuing his degree (distance mode) in the SDLCE of the Kakatiya University.

It may be mentioned here that inspired by the Warangal Urban District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, the young mountaineer had enrolled as the Youth Red Cross Society member.

