Warangal: Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation going extra mile to feed the hungry

Warangal: With the lockdown snuffing out their livelihood, the last six weeks have been traumatic especially for the daily wager, migrant workers and other strata of poor.



Even though the support is pouring in from several quarters to help the needy whose source of income was hit by the coronavirus-inflicted lockdown, much more remains to be done. The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), which already engrossed in extending all possible help to the poor has come with another intuitive to feed the hungry tummies even in the nights by launching 'hunger helpline.'

Soon after the announcement of lockdown, the GWMC, which used to operate Annapurna Canteens providing Rs 5 mid-day meals for the poor and farmers in the city, were also closed. However, the GWMC was quick to reopen the canteens to cater to the needs of the poor and sanitation workers.

Since the lockdown, the GWMC is alone bearing the total expenditure and providing meals to poor and needy persons free of cost. Earlier, the expenditure was borne by the GWMC (Rs 19 per meal) and the Akshaya Patra Foundation (Rs 6 per meal) and the latter used to operate.

It may be mentioned here that GWMC had set up canteens at nine strategic points - Warangal Railway Station, CKM Hospital, Under Bridge, MGM Hospital, Enumamula Agriculture Market Yard, Government Maternity Hospital (GMH) in Hanamkonda, Zilla Parishad, KU crossroads and Kazipet railway station. In all, the civic body is providing meals to nearly 6,000 needy persons a day. The canteens located at the MGM Hospital and the GMH have been offering breakfast, lunch and supper. The supper will be served between 6.30 pm and 8.30 pm. The GWMC was able to muster the support of NGOs and philanthropists to offer breakfast.

With the shutdown to remain in effect further, the civic body has stepped up its efforts to reach out the hungry. Taking a cue from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the civic body has launched Hunger Helpline. The needy can call on toll free numbers 1800 425 1980 and 0870 2500781 to fetch cooked food through home delivery. The initiative is to reach out the hungry in the nights.

Speaking to The Hans India, the Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy said: ""Anyone in distress can avail the cooked food delivered at their home. However, we are encouraging the needy to come on their own and have the meals. The initiative is to feed the destitute and the migrant workers."