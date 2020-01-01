Warangal: Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation hikes property tax

Warangal: A New Year gift is in the offing for the denizens residing within the limits of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC).



The news is that the GWMC is all set to hike the property tax. And the citizens, who kept their mouths shut all these days despite not having the best of roads, drains and other adequate infrastructure in the city for years, have to cough up more.

They must be wondering about the development but it's true that the urban local body (ULB) had already had a brainstorming session ahead of deciding modalities for slapping a hike.

It may be mentioned here that the fund-starved civic body has been exploring options to swell its coffer.

The Council that completely dominated by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had decided to increase the property tax despite the hue and cry raised by the Opposition Corporators, opposing the move.

While Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao defended the move to hike the tax explaining the reasons for the necessity, the Congress members walked out in protest.

According to the Mayor, it's been more than 16 years since the Municipal Corporation had increased the tax. "The civic body had not burdened citizens in 2002 this despite the government had indicated for revising tax. The hike in property tax could fetch the ULB another Rs 50 crore. This would allow us to allocate more funds to each division to carry out development activities," he said.

The Mayor had reportedly assured of not burdening those living in slums and tiled houses.

He said that hike in property tax wouldn't affect the downtrodden sections. It's learnt that the civic body had already gone through the tax revision model adopted by the Greater Hyderabad and Siddipet ULBs. The Mayor said that a sub-committee has been appointed and it has been working on the modalities. It's learnt that the GWMC is likely to levy higher tax on property that comes under commercial category.

Speaking to The Hans India, Lok Satta Udyama Samstha State advisor Parcha Kodandarama Rao said: "The proposed property tax is totally uncalled-for as the City had hardly witnessed any development in the last few years. This apart, development is a far cry in the merged villages which have been paying more taxes since they were aligned with the Corporation. The Corporation needs to take people's opinion before resorting to any such move." Meanwhile, it's learnt that the GWMC Council had decided to hike 1 per cent tax on transactions related to transfer of property.