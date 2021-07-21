Warangal: KCR government striving for minorities' welfare

Warangal: TRS government was striving for the welfare of Muslims, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he said that the TRS Government had spent Rs 5,900 crore for the welfare of the minorities in the last seven years against Rs 812 crore in the regime of the Congress between 2008 and 2014. It indicates the TRS Government's commitment towards the upliftment of the minorities, he added.

The Minister said that the government was providing clothes and other items to over 4.5 lakh poor Muslims as part of Ramzan gift. "The government had earmarked 10 acres in Kokapet to construct Islamic Centre cum Convention Hall on par with the international standards with an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore".

This apart, the government was also giving honorarium of Rs 5,000 a month to 10,000 Imams in the State. So far, the Imams and Muezzins have received Rs 25 crore under financial assistance scheme through the Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC), he added.

The government also allocated Rs 53 crore for the developmental activities related to Telangana Wakf Board. Telangana State Urdu Academy was established and was provided with Rs 40 crore funds. Errabelli greeted the Muslim community a happy Bakrid, on the occasion.