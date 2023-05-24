Warangal lad cracks Civils

Warangal: Warangal lad - Sri Sai Ashrith Shakhamuri - bagged the 40th rank in the UPSC-2022 results announced on Tuesday.

It was Ashrith’s first attempt at the UPSC. Ashrith’s parents Amaralingeshwar Rao – Padma resides in Hanumakonda although they hail from Gunturpalli under Chityal mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. His father runs Sri Sai Anjana Chit Funds in Hanumakonda. Ashrith did his schooling in Warangal Public School, Intermediate in Sri Chaitanya, Hyderabad, and B.Tech in BITS Pilani. Initially, Ashrith was guided by Siva Nageshwara Rao of Nageshwar Rao Foundation Institute in Hanumakonda. Later, he joined the CSB IAS Academy in Hyderabad.

Speaking to The Hans India, Ashrith said, “First things first. It was my parents who supported me right from the day one I decided to have a go at the civil services. My special thanks to Siva Nageshwara Rao and Bala Latha of CSB IAS Academy for encouraging me.” Meanwhile, celebrations rent the air in Gunturpalli village as soon as the news of Ashrith cracking the UPSC broke.