Warangal: Make sports a habit for good living says Ramesh Nagapuri

Warangal: Chief guest and Dronacharya awardee, SAI Senior Coach Athletics Ramesh Nagapuri advised the students to take part in the games and sports for the maintenance of better health. Every student must have a winning spirit and the right way of thinking by doing hard work.

Speaking at the 33rd Annual Sports Day organised by the Department of Physical Education at the play fields, Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science, Warangal, he highlighted the achievements of VVS Laxman, Saina Nehwal, Gopichand, etc to enthuse the students. Rajya Sabha member, KITSW secretary & correspondent Capt. V Lakshmikantha Rao, Treasurer P Narayana Reddy greeted the Department of Physical Education for their efforts.

Principal Prof. K Ashoka Reddy said that every academic year intramural competitions are conducted for B. Tech., M. Tech. and MBA students. He urged the students to maintain emotional balance, critical thinking, spiritual attitude, behavior and good conduct.

The gold, silver and bronze medals for athletics were also given to the winners in football, basketball, handball, boxing, Valley-ball and kabaddi on the occasion.

Head of department of physical education Dr M. Srinivas Reddy said that KITSW overall champion for men is owned by B. Tech. EEE-2 and for women wing EEE for this academic year.

Best athlete award won by B.Tech. EEE final year student M Vaishnavi and first year civil engineering-I student A Anil. Administrative Officer Prof. P Ramesh Reddy, sports club general secretary Manjunath Yadav and student coordinator Rumitha were among others present.