Warangal: Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao monitors district sanitation from camp office

Warangal: With the city reeling under the impact of coronavirus and rains around that trigger common contagious diseases, the civic body has its task cut out to keep the city clean. The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao who is down with Covid-19 is under home quarantine for the last few days.

However, the 66-year-old Mayor is keen to return to his duty specially to ensure hygiene and sanitation in the city.

He held a teleconference from his camp office on Saturday with the officials and enquired about the measures being taken to collect the garbage. During the review, he directed the officials to focus on clearing clogged drains, the breeding ground for mosquitoes besides removing the refuse every day.

"The officials need to warn the owners failing to keep their open land and vacant plots clean. If the landlords fail to oblige, the civic body will take care of cleaning those plots, but the owners have to face the penalty," Mayor said.

He further asked the sanitary inspectors to sensitise the denizens about the importance of hygienic practices and instructed the sanitary workers to carry out sprinkling of sodium hypochlorite besides fogging in the city. Municipal Health Officer Narayana Rao and sanitary supervisor Sudhakar were among others present during the teleconference.