Warangal: Minister Kishan Reddy to attend Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad meet today

Warangal: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has always been at the forefront of fighting for the cause of the students, its Telangana State Secretary Ambala Kiran said. Speaking to media persons from the venue of the 38th ABVP State Maha Sabha on the Kakatiya University (KU) campus on Tuesday, he said that State working committee has discussed about the agenda and resolutions to be passed by it, on the first day of the Maha Sabha.



"The Maha Sabha will discuss at length about the issues faced by the education sector and students. The existence of the universities is at the crossroads with the system itself is entangled in many issues that were diluting the standards of education," Kiran said.

He said that Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy would speak at the Udghatan addressing the ABVP workers and students. ABVP All India Joint Organising Secretary Raghunandan and others also speak at the Udghatan.

It may be mentioned here that the inaugural session would begin at 8.30 am on Wednesday with the flag hoisting by the State president M Prasad, Ambala Kiran and Pranth Pramukh Masadi Bapu Rao.

ABVP State Joint Secretaries Menda Rakesh, Chitha Yellaswami and State Working Committee member Praveen Reddy were among others present. Meanwhile, a large number of students owing allegiance to the ABVP have descended on Warangal and they have been accommodated on the Kakatiya University campus.