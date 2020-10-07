Warangal: 'Pink flag is close to farmers' hearts'

Warangal: Noticing a pink flag (TRS party) fluttering in an agriculture field, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao stopped his vehicle midway through Warangal from Wardhannapet and trudged towards it much to the surprise of the farmers working there.

The farmers and farm labourers were a surprised lot seeing Errabelli, who had previously represented the Wardhannapet constituency thrice before shifting to Palakurthy. The Minister, who enquired about their well-being, asked them, who had put up the flag in the field.

He appreciated farmer Satla Narsingh of Ellanda village.

During the interaction, Errabelli asked them why the flag was put up in the field. The farmers replied that the new Revenue Act was the reason as it likely to provide a permanent solution to land issues. The farmers also expressed happiness over the welfare schemes and development programme initiated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The Minister and farmers raised the slogan 'Jai KCR'.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the new Revenue Act has brought much joy to the farmers across the State. Stating that the TRS had fulfilled all the aspirations of the people, Errabelli said that farmers' love towards KCR was reflected in the form of pink flag in the fields. Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender was among others present with the Minister.