Warangal: Rare temple tank in a shambles

Warangal : Warangal is a treasure trove of marvelous structures and sculptures. It’s not new that archaeology enthusiasts stumble upon such rare architecture in this part of the country. A rare temple tank built in Kakatiya style located at Pedda Kodepaka village under Sayampet mandal in Hanumakonda district is one such marvel lying in utter neglect.

Based on the information provided by Aravind Arya Pakide, Secretary, Warangal-based heritage organisation TORCH, and S S Rangacharyulu, former Deputy Director, Department of Heritage Telangana, Dr. Emani Sivanagi Reddy, archaeologist and CEO, Pleach India Foundation, visited the local Triple shrine (Trikuta temple dedicated to Siva ) on Monday. They said that the structure underwent a thorough renovation many times and lost its Kakatiya features.

Dr Reddy and the team consisting Aravind Arya, Dr. Recharla Ganapati, a local Historian and Vivek Rallabandi noticed a unique temple tank which measures 50 ft in length, 30 ft in width and 30 ft in depth built of well dressed granite stones provided access with a stepped adorned with beautiful doorframes but in dislodged condition.

Dr Reddy said that the uniqueness of the Step well lies in its beautiful shrine housing lord Ganesa also leaning towards the right side is the only one such temple tank with a balcony around and a shrine that facilitates the devotees go round the holy tank from inside and have a comfortable Darshan of Ganesa. The triple shrine, collapsed Mandapa and the dilapidated temple tank represent the typical Kakatiya temple architectural style built during the Kakatiya Ganapatideva’s regnal period (13th century CE) and demand immediate restoration using the fallen temple stones scattered here and there and felt that it could be developed as a tourist spot they added. Later on Dr. Reddy and the team visited the Panchalaraya temple at Chinakodepaka Village and found beautiful sculptures of Surya, Mahishamardini, Siva and Serpent goddess in neglect.

Speaking to The Hans India, Aravind Arya Pakide said, “It’s high time that the authorities gird up their loins and protect the temple tank of the Kakatiya times.”