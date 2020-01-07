Warangal: Rural development is high on the agenda

Warangal: Palle Pragathi programme was aimed at improving the quality of life and economic well-being of people living in rural areas, Warangal Urban District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil said. Inspecting the progress of initiatives taken up under the Palle Pragathi-2 programme at Shambhunipally, Bheempelly and Gundedu villages under Kamalapur Mandal here on Tuesday, the Collector said that rural development is high on the agenda of the State Government.



"It's time for the officials, people and their elected representatives to work in tandem to make Gram Panchayats (GPs) self-sustainable," Patil said. He said that the government was releasing funds every month and the onus is on local bodies to make full use of them for the development of rural areas.

Referring to the healthcare issues in villages, he emphasised the need for adopting hygienic practices. "With the local bodies giving impetus on sanitation drive during the first phase of Palle Pragathi, the outbreak of seasonal diseases and epidemics in rural areas was little," the Collector said.

Responding to the Shambhunipally village Sarpanch's appeal, the Collector assured to assist the local body by releasing funds for the construction of Vaikuntadhamam (graveyard).

Patil ,who inspected sub health centre at Bheempelly, told the officials to ensure institutional deliveries. Earlier, he inaugurated community toilets in the village.

The Collector directed the headmaster of Zilla Parishad High School to ensure 100 per cent success in the results of SSC. Impressed by the avenue plantation at Kannur village, the Collector lauded its Sarpanch Ramachandra Rao. Special Collector Manu Chowdary was among others present.