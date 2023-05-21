Warangal: State keeps its word, Dr Dharavath Preethi sister gets job

Warangal : The State government has kept its word with the family members of Dr Dharavath Preethi, who died under suspicious circumstances, by providing a job to the deceased’s sister, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

It may be recalled here that Dr Preethi, a first year PG student in the Kakatiya Medical College, died on February 26 due to alleged harassment by her senior Dr Saif. Then the government had announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia and a job to one of the family members of Preethi. In addition to this, Errabelli also collected another Rs 10 lakh and gave it away to Preethi’s family members.

Against this backdrop, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) appointed D Pooja, sister of Preethi, as a Support Associate in the IT Cell on contract basis with a consolidated honorarium of Rs 50,000 per month for a period of one year.

The HMDA reserved the right for renewal or otherwise of the contract depending upon performance and necessity of the work beyond the initial period. Errabelli who pursued the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao made it possible.