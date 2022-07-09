Warangal: Students stage protest at Health varsity

Warangal: Braving persistent drizzle, the students of the three medical colleges that lost the favour of National Medical Council (NMC) staged a protest at the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) in Warangal on Friday, demanding the authorities to accommodate them in other institutions. It may be recalled here that the NMC had cancelled the 450 MBBS seats and 100 PG seats in three private medical colleges in Telangana - MNR Medical College, TRR Institute of Medical Sciences, Patancheru, Sanga Reddy, and Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences, Vikarabad from Sangareddy – after it found lack of proper faculty and infrastructure.

The students along with their parents held placards and raised slogans demanding the authorities to accommodate them in other institutions with immediate effect. "Instead of staying mute, the KNRUHS authorities have to play a proactive role to protect the future of students," a student's parent said.

A PG student said that they are in danger of losing an academic year if the authorities remain silent. The NMC cancelled the seats in three colleges after the admission, hence, the onus is on authorities to relocate them, another student said. The NMC guidelines also suggest that the students can be accommodated in other colleges, he said. The students said, "We have approached Health Minister T Harish Rao who in turn assured of justice; however, the government is yet to take a decision on it."

The parents alleged that neither Vice-Chancellor Dr B Karunakar Reddy nor the other officials were ready to respond on the issue. It's learnt that the KNRUHS administration has not yet received orders from the State government. The V-C was not available for comment.

It's learnt that the V-C is in Hyderabad pursuing the issue with the Health Minister and higher officials. Varsity Registrar Dr Praveen Kumar Devulapally refused to comment as the issue is sub-judice. The High Court is supposed to look into the case on Monday, it's learnt.