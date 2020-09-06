Warangal: Teachers observe 'black day' demanding justice

Warangal: Demanding implementation of GOs 44 and 46, a large number of teachers observed 'black day' on the occasion of Teachers' Day at the District Education Office in Hanamkonda on Saturday.

Speaking at the protest, the Telangana All Private Teachers Association (TAPTA) founder president Chanderlal Naik Chouhan urged the government to direct the private school managements to pay six months wages to the teachers.

"Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, thousands of private teachers were rendered jobless. If the State government has any concern towards the private teachers, it should implement the GO MS No 1, 1994 immediately. The GO envisages that the teachers are entitled to 12 months of salary including PF and ESI group insurance, etc," Chouhan said.

Stating that it is high time for the government to protect the livelihood of the private teachers, he demanded that the State government should also pay Rs 15,000 for three months.

Telangana Lecturers Forum Working President Tirunahari Seshu, TAPTA State general secretary Pala Kumar and Suryaprakash were among others present.