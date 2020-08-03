Warangal: Vinay Bhaskar urges public to celebrate Bonalu without pomp

Warangal: The Pochamma Bonalu, the most revered festival in this part of the region, scheduled to be held on August 16, will be without pomp and splendour this year due to Covid-19 situation, Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said.

"Instead of making a beeline at the temples, devotees will have to stuck to their homes and celebrate the festival in-house. It's disappointing but we have no way out to escape the coronavirus scare," Vinay said, referring to the precarious situation prevailing in the region due to Covid-19.

He urged the devotees to prepare Bonam in their houses and offer them to the Goddess without gathering in large numbers. Referring to the Pochamma temple in Waddepally where Vinay himself organises the festivity on a grand note, he said that people will not be allowed gather there on August 16.

He said that this decision was taken by the Waddepally Village Committee and it needs to be obliged. It may be mentioned here that the Pochamma Bonalu is celebrated on the last Sunday in the Telugu month of Sravanam. Greater Warangal Corporators D Vijay Bhaskar, K Aruna Sravan and M Swapna were among others present.