Warangal: Wait on for Prof Jayashankar's Smriti Vanam

Warangal: It's been more than six years since Telangana came into being and four years since the work on Smriti Vanam in memory of Prof Jayashankar, Telangana ideologue, was commenced; however, the Rs 2 crore project converting the existing Ekasila Park into his Smriti Vanam continues to chug along slowly much to the disappointment of the locals.



With the government deciding to convert the Ekasila Park into his memorial, the work on it started in June 2016. Since then pace of work gives an impression of a tortoise competing with a snail in a running competition. Initially, the responsibility of developing the memorial was entrusted with the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA), however, the onus was shifted to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) later.

The people, who were expecting completion of works at least by Thursday (August 6), which happens to be the 87th birth anniversary of the great man, will have to wait more time. The GWMC officials say that it's almost complete and there may not be inauguration due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking to The Hans India, GWMC Executive Engineer Rajaiah said: "All the civil work is completed. As of now, we are focusing on sprucing up the garden with the plants." When asked about the slowness of works, KUDA Chairman Marri Yadava Reddy said, "Right from the start of the project, the contractor caused an inordinate delay and later there was a fund crunch."

On the other hand, the government, which promised to develop Akkampet, Prof Jayashankar's birthplace, into a model village, failed to launch any initiative even after six years. Although the ruling TRS leaders had vowed to develop the village several times, their promise never got off the blocks.

Prof Jayashankar, who was born to Lakshmikantha Rao and Mahalakshmi in 1934, breathed his last on June 21, 2011. The economics professor worked as the Registrar of the then Central Institute of English and Foreign Languages (CIEFL), EFLU now, before being appointed Vice-Chancellor of Kakatiya University in 1991. Jayashankar, who walked out of the classroom demanding Non-Mulki Go Back in 1952, participated in 1968 agitation. Prof Jayashankar remained a guiding force for the TRS party its chief K Chandrashekar Rao.