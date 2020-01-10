Warangal: Women can farewell

Warangal: Women can cope up with any situation and get self-motivated and this character of women makes them succeed in business, Prof Sridhar Condoor, Mechanical & Entrepreneurship, Saint Louis, USA, said.



Speaking at the valedictory session of the faculty development programme sponsored by the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Ahmedabad under DST-NIMAT scheme and jointly organised by Nest for Entrepreneurship in Science & Technology (NEST) & Department of Civil Engineering, Warangal, here on Friday, he coined a five-letter mantra W-O-M-E-N. A woman stands for W (win-win), O (Opportunity), M (Motivated), E (Empathy), N (Newness/Novelty), he said.

Prof Condoor said that women always make a deal win-win, rather win-lose like their counterparts. The opportunities for women entrepreneurs are abundant and they scan perfectly as well. Women can cope up with any situation and get self-motivated and this character of women makes them succeeds in business. These admirable natural skills are horned by women, which makes them successful entrepreneurs.

Col BS Rao, Dean, School of Entrepreneurship, SR innovation Exchange, stressed on the importance of creating an innovative campus environment by engaging students in hands-on, live project through engineering and design skills. Dr G Shymala, Convener, Faculty Development Programme; Dr Suman Naredla, Chief Programme Coordinator of the Women Entrepreneurship Development Programme; NEST Coordinators, G Satishraj and V Srinivas were among the others present.