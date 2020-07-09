Warangal: Women empowerment is our aim says Mayor Prakash

Warangal: For women empowerment, the government has made women associations as partners and giving training in both construction and maintenance of lavatories, said Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao. On Thursday, he inaugurated one-day training meant for ULB and SLF members, at municipal council hall here.

Stating that tender bids were filed for the construction of lavatories near CKM junction and Arts College auditorium areas, the Mayor said there should be one lavatory for every 1,000 people as per rules. He told the officials concerned to complete construction of the toilets identified in various locations in the city before August 15.

Reminding that four lakh masks were distributed to women as coronavirus is fast spreading, the Mayor said recently training in lavatory construction, maintenance, their responsibilities, record maintenance and others was given to women on the corporation premises recently.