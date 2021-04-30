Top
Warangal: Wrong covid patient's body handed over to family at MGM hospital

Warangal: Wrong covid patient's body handed over to family at MGM hospital

In what could be termed as negligence by the health workers, the body of a woman covid patient has been swapped with the body of male patient here at MGM hospital of Warangal on Thursday night.

Getting into details, the body of the woman identified as Komuramma has been handed over to her family. However, during the cremation, the family noticed that it was not Kommuramma's body and informed the hospital staff.

The staff said that they had made a mistake and asked to hand over the male body and take Komuramma's body.

Komuramma, who is survived by three sons and four daughters, had tested positive for the virus and had been admitted to MGM hospital for treatment.

