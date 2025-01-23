Ward Sabha Successfully Conducted in 9th Ward, Beneficiaries Submit Applications

Jadcherla: In a significant development under the Ward Sabha initiative, the 9th Ward in Jadcherla Municipality witnessed active participation from residents aspiring to avail various government benefits. The program, held as part of the "Prajapalana" initiative aimed at ensuring effective implementation of government schemes, drew considerable attention from the community.

The 9th Ward Councillor, who supervised the process, assured residents that all eligible beneficiaries would receive their due benefits without any need for concern. The councillor emphasized transparency and fairness in processing applications, reassuring the community of efficient handling.

During the Sabha, 147 beneficiaries, previously listed under the Indiramma Housing Scheme, were verified, while others who missed out earlier were given the opportunity to reapply. Additionally, several individuals who faced issues with missing names in new ration card lists submitted fresh applications. A few residents also applied to include their names in the ration card database.

The Ward Sabha highlighted the proactive measures taken by local authorities to address community grievances and ensure equitable access to welfare schemes.

Photo caption: 9th Ward councillor M Chaitanya, In Jadcherla Municipality receiving supervising the reception of applications under ward sabha program as part of prjapalana for implementing government schemes to the beneficiaries