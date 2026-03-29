Wardhannapet MLA submits EV bus and charging station proposal

Hanumakonda

WardhannapetMLA K.R. Nagaraju requested Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to sanction 100 electric buses for the constituency and to establish a modern EV charging station on government land near Paidipalli village.

The MLA met the Minister in Hyderabad on Saturday and submitted a representation outlining key developmental needs of the constituency, with a focus on improving public transport and promoting eco-friendly mobility.

Nagaraju stated that nearly five acres of government land was available near Paidipalli village in the 3rd Division under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation limits. He proposed that the site be utilised for setting up a dedicated EV charging station, which he said would significantly strengthen transport infrastructure and encourage the use of electric vehicles in the region.

He further urged the Minister to allocate 100 new EV buses to Wardhannapet, noting that the introduction of such buses would provide modern, efficient, and environmentally friendly transport services to the public.

The MLA also emphasised the need to prioritise local youth in the operation and maintenance of the proposed EV buses and charging station.

He said that offering employment opportunities within the RTC framework to residents of the constituency would contribute to overall regional development.

Responding to the requests, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar assured that the proposals would be examined and appropriate steps would be taken.