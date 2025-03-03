Warm welcome for ‘younger brother’

Wanaparthy: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday expressed his joy at meeting the family of Parvathamma, who had shown him the love and affection of an elder sister during his school years in Wanaparthy, where he studied from sixth grade to Intermediate. During his visit to the town to inaugurate various development projects, Reddy called on his elder sister-like figure Parvathamma.

Her family warmly welcomed him with love and respect. Recalling his past memories, the CM reminisced about the time when he had lived in a rented house here and studied up to Inter. Reddy affectionately greeted the family members and enquired about their well-being.

Parvathamma, overwhelmed with emotions, welcomed her “younger brother” in his role as the CM with tears of joy. Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, Damodar Rajanarasimha, State Planning Board vice-chairman Dr G Chinna Reddy, MP Mallu Ravi, MLAs Megha Reddy Madhusudan Reddy, leaders Obedullah Kotwal, Sai Charan Reddy, Sivasena Reddy, DCCB chairman Vishnuvardhan Reddy, and other local leaders were present.