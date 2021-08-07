Water disputes: Telangana Government likely to finalise action plan tomorrow

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to finalise the action plan on Sunday to fight the Union government and also Andhra Pradesh on the utilisation of river Krishna and Godavari waters.

The CM held a high-level review meeting on Friday at Pragathi Bhavan on the strategy to be adapted by the government in the backdrop of the Centre fixing the jurisdiction of the Krishna Godavari Boards through a gazette notification.

The meeting had an in-depth review of the verdicts given by the Bachawat Tribunal and the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal on the rightful and legal share of allocation of waters as a right to Telangana.

The meeting discussed at length the allocation of water for both the States in the Godavari and Krishna. The CM once again made it clear to officials that they should work with commitment to protect the State interests as also of farmers and that there is no question of back tracking on the issue.

He directed officials to strongly put forth the State arguments in the board meeting. Another meeting will be held on Sunday to discuss the issue.