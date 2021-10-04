Water released from Musi & Sagar dams

Nalgonda : Water is being released downstream through three crust gates from the Musi Project as the inflowshave been steadily increasing for the last three days.

Inflows to the tune of 4,654.81 cusecs were being received from the upper regions. The project is discharging 3,982.40 cusecs downstream through 3 crust gates and 573 cusecs into canals.

The Project AE, D Udayakumar, said that the full water level of the project is 645 feet (4.46 tmcft) and at present the storage level is at 643.05 feet (3.95 tmcft).

Meanwhile, as much as 16,138 cusecs water is being released through two crust gates of Nagarjuna Sagar dam. The present water storage is at 589.7 feet (311.1486 tmcft) against the full tank level 590 feet (312.0450 tmcft)

The inflow to Nagarjunasagar reservoir is 60,772 cusecs while the outflow is at the same level.