Water tank distribution

Nagarkurnool: Under the auspices of the Nagar Kurnool Lions Club, a 500 liter water tank was handed over to the Sri Pabbati Anjaneyaswamy Temple behind the old Ravi Teja College, Nagar Kurnool by the Chief Guest, former Governor Radhakrishna.

Former Governor Radhakrishna, who was present as the chief guest, said that a tank was given to the temple priest Ajay Sharma for storing the abhishekam water used by the devotees for the recently installed panchayat Shiva Lingam in the temple premises.

Temples, schools and any other organization working for public service should contact Lions Club members if they need water tanks, he said, adding that this is a continuous service program. Club president Ramakrishna Reddy, former governor Radha Krishna along with former presidents Dodla Rajavardhan Reddy and Theppa Srinu participated in the program.