  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Water tank distribution

Water tank distribution
x
Highlights

Under the auspices of the Nagar Kurnool Lions Club, a 500 liter water tank was handed over to the Sri Pabbati Anjaneyaswamy Temple behind the old Ravi Teja College, Nagar Kurnool by the Chief Guest, former Governor Radhakrishna.

Nagarkurnool: Under the auspices of the Nagar Kurnool Lions Club, a 500 liter water tank was handed over to the Sri Pabbati Anjaneyaswamy Temple behind the old Ravi Teja College, Nagar Kurnool by the Chief Guest, former Governor Radhakrishna.

Former Governor Radhakrishna, who was present as the chief guest, said that a tank was given to the temple priest Ajay Sharma for storing the abhishekam water used by the devotees for the recently installed panchayat Shiva Lingam in the temple premises.

Temples, schools and any other organization working for public service should contact Lions Club members if they need water tanks, he said, adding that this is a continuous service program. Club president Ramakrishna Reddy, former governor Radha Krishna along with former presidents Dodla Rajavardhan Reddy and Theppa Srinu participated in the program.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X