We are at a critical juncture in fight to uproot 'corrupt' BRS govt: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a letter to party activists and leaders said on Thursday that its fight is at a critical juncture; undeterred it should be continued against the BRS regime in the State to free mother Telangana.

The letter was released through Bandi's brother Sravan Kumar, who called on him in Karimnagar jail in the morning. The MP said the time had come to uproot the corrupt KCR government, which, he alleged, was caught neck-deep in scams such as illicit liquor trade, drug peddling, question paper leaks, gambling and land encroachments.

Bandi said he and the party were being targeted for exposing scams involving KCR's son and daughter. "His arrest and false cases were to damage the party's image". The BJP leader said his Wednesday's arrest drama was meant to divert people's attention from the allegation made by senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai that KCR had offered to bear the entire election expenditure of all the Opposition parties if he was made chairman of their front. Terming his arrest in the SSC examination question paper leak as part of a larger conspiracy, Bandi maintained that the party and cadre should not be demoralized by it.

"Arresting me and harassing the party activists were like hitting the ball to the ground. We shall only bounce back with the same force." The letter said false cases were foisted against him since he had taken cudgels for 39 lakh unemployed youth suffered due to the TSPSC question paper leak exposing failure of KCR's son and IT Minister K T Rama Rao.

Bandi said facing cases, arrests and imprisonments were not new to him. He was prepared to face them many more times for people. However, his worry was about future of 30 lakh unemployed youth, with whose lives the KCR government was playing.

"While the CM's family members, party leaders and cronies are getting plum posts, the unemployed youth, who had fought for the formation of Telangana, have been denied their legitimate right to get jobs," he said.

Bandi charged that earlier 27 Intermediate students had lost their lives on account of malpractices in the spot valuation under the BRS government. "Now it is playing with lives of Class 10 students".

"It was BJP which raised its voice in Parliament against sacrifices of youth during the separatist movement. Now, it is fighting for the cause of unemployed and students,"

He recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi had withstood similar conspiracies hatched against him when he was the CM of Gujarat. "Yet Modi did not backtrack and bounced back to power to become PM with the support of party activists."

The State BJP president regretted not being able to attend the PM's meeting on April 8 in the City. He appealed to party leaders to mobilise huge crowd including unemployed youth for the rally and make it a success.The letter ended on an emotional note, "The people of Telangana are my family and my strength. Our ultimate objective is to liberate Mother Telangana from the clutches of KCR's family. I call upon all of them to join me till we achieve our objective and secure justice," he said.