We don't need diversion politics, says Mallu Bhatti

Hyderabad: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday told Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao that they did not need any diversion politics in Telangana.

He asked KCR to provide information about the cloudburst conspiracy by foreign countries to the Central government. He said the Central government should gather information from KCR if the CM was reluctant to provide it.

Referring to the announcement of Rs 1000 crore package for construction of houses to the flood-hit families of Bhadrachalam and the construction of a bund over Godavari river.

Mallu said Rs 1000 crore would be enough to take up the rehabilitation activities. He said they need a permanent solution to the floods problem in Bhadrachalam district. He made it clear that the bund should be constructed at any cost over the Godavari river.