We focus on preventing Thalassemia through education: TSCS
Hyderabad: Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) celebrated World Thalassemia Day on Thursday by meeting Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and requesting his support towards the eradication of Thalassemia in Telangana.
Aligned with the Thalassemia International Federation’s 2025 global theme, “Together for Thalassemia: Uniting Communities, Prioritising Patients,” the event highlighted the importance of community involvement and patient-centric strategies in combating Thalassemia.
The day began with an awareness walk that witnessed enthusiastic participation from patients, caregivers, and volunteers. This was followed by cultural performances showcasing the talents of Thalassemia patients, creating an atmosphere of joy and unity.
Dr Chandrakant Agarwal, president, TSCS, emphasised the society’s commitment to improving the lives of those affected by Thalassemia. “Our focus remains on empowering patients and advocating for better prevention and treatment strategies through education, collaboration, and community engagement,” he stated.