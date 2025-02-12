We should respect other cultures: DC

Khanapur: We should respect other cultures while preserving our culture, said Adilabad District Collector Rajarshi Shah.

A district-level tribal culture programme was organised at the Zilla Parishad High School in Indravelli.

Adilabad District Collector Rajarshi Shah participated as the chief guest. He said that although there are different races, different cultures, different perspectives and different tribes in India, many things from one culture to another culture can help increase human bonds.

He said that Gond culture, painting, dance and Gussadi Dinsa dance should be taught to children. The District Collector, who participated in this cultural gathering, was impressed by the Gussadi topi and danced with the students.

He suggested that everyone should continue cultural traditions. Sub-Collector Yuvraj Marmat, Adilabad DEO Pranitha, Tehsildar Praveen, and others participated in this programme.