We will completely revamp TSPSC and release job calendar every year - KTR

Hyderabad: Stating that the State government had taken up recruitment of 13,000 jobs every year during the last nine and half years, the BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Sunday promised to take up complete revamp of the TSPSC after December 3 and release the job calendar every year.

The BRS working president was speaking in a meeting of the Students Union of the party TRSV at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday. The BRS leader said that there was a need to revamp the TSPSC and the BRS government would definitely revamp the TSPSC. “We will release the job calendar with details of retirements and vacancies to be filled every year. We are all human beings and mistakes are bound to be there and we should accept the mistake,” said Rama Rao. He said that the State government had filled 1.32 lakh vacancies and 90,000 jobs were under pipeline. There is no other state government which has filled 22,000 jobs every year. “They are asking us to come for debate, we will come but as they say pigs enjoy playing in mud, but we will get spoiled in the mud,” said Rao.

The BRS working president asked the students to counter the BJP propaganda on social media. You are all addicted to cell phones and keep yourselves busy on Whatsapp, Instagram, Youtube. You spend most of your time on social media. The BJP during its nine and half years rule did nothing, but they are living on social media taking that as an advantage showing what they have not done. In the coming 30 days BRS student union brothers please… the fake news our opponents are trying to showcase. You should take the responsibility to counter their fake news wherever,” said Rama Rao. He asked them to take selfies in their village, town development and send them in the groups. Show the Medical college per district. Show them how the towns in Telangana have developed.

The BRS leader also asked the students to take up discussion in every village and town and compare how the state was before and now. He lashed out at the Congress leaders stating that those who killed the students were coming to pay tributes. The Congress and BJP leaders are trying to teach lessons to BRS but all know who leaked the question paper. “Bandi Sanjay’s chamcha leaked the paper… The leaders from Congress, Bandi Sanjay, Pravin Kumar had demanded postponement of Groups and now they are protesting and filing cases against TSPSC,” said Rama Rao.