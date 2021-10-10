Weather alert: AP, Telangana to receive heavy rains today and tomorrow

The Meteorological Department officials said that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to receive heavy rains as the surface periodicity formed in the northern Andaman region on Saturday. The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has forecasted low pressure on Sunday due to which thundershowers and light showers are likely in many parts of Telangana state for two days.



Districts Adilabad, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mulugu, Rajanna, Siricilla, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapeta, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Vanaparthi are expected to receive rains.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department said that it will continue to rain on Monday. Light to moderate showers with thunder and lightning are expected in most places. On the other hand, the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon continues in our country. The monsoon will leave North India in two days. It is raining in many states in the wake of the recession of the southwest monsoon. Meanwhile, heavy rains have already lashed the Telugu states with rivers, ponds, and projects that were flooded due to heavy rains caused by the cyclones.

On the other hand, the Meteorological office has forecast moderate to heavy rains in the next two to three days in AP. Light to moderate showers and thundershowers are likely in some parts of the northern coast on Sunday and Monday. Rayalaseema is likely to receive light to moderate rains along with thunder and lightning on Sunday.