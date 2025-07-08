Weather alert: Heavy rains expected in Telangana

Incessant heavy rains continue to batter the northern regions, while the south sees only sporadic rainfall. The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has reported the presence of a surface trough positioned at an altitude of 3.1 to 5.8 km above mean sea level, spanning central Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, and south Jharkhand. As a result, many districts in Telangana are expected to experience heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds of 40 to 50 km/h over the next two days.

The Meteorological Centre has issued a warning for gusty winds of 30 to 40 km/h across all districts in the state. On July 8, heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning is anticipated in Adilabad, Komurambhim, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Nizamabad, prompting the issuance of an orange alert for these five districts.

Additionally, a yellow alert has been declared for Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Medak, and Kamareddy, all of which are expected to experience heavy rain today. Light rain with gusty winds at speeds of 30 to 40 km/h is also likely in various districts, including Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malakjgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagar Kurnool, and Wanaparthy.