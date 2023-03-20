Weather alert: Telangana likely to witness rains for next two days

The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has revealed that there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rains in Telangana for the next two days as the trough continues from Karnataka to West Vidarbha across Maharashtra.



The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert that thunder, lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur in Adilabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayasakar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad districts in the next 24 hours.

There is a possibility that similar weather will continue in the state for the next 48 hours. The Meteorological Department has announced that there will be rains with thunder and lightning in parts of the state. In the past 24 hours, 15.6 cm of rain has been recorded in Venktatapuram of Mulugu district.