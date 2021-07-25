Weather report: Heavy rains to continue for next three days in Telangana, red alert issued in few districts

The Meteorological department officials said that heavy rains would continue for next three days and a red alert has been issued in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, and Musi. Meanwhile, Widespread rains are falling in the Telugu states due to the low pressure formed in the northwestern Bay of Bengal and the associated surface periodicity.



On the other hand, Godavari water level at Bhadrachalam reached 48.30 feet and authorities issued a second alert. Authorities expect the water level would rise further. On the other hand, the Jurala project was also heavily flooded due to rains at the top. Authorities lifted 41 gates and released water down the spillway.

The meteorological department has said that another low-pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal on the 28th of this month due to this, heavy rains are forecasted in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.