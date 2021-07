Weather report: Heavy to very heavy rain forecast today in Siddipet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak districts

Telangana weather report: In a warning to Telangana, the IMD said heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur on July 13 and 14 at isolated places in Siddipet (13),Vikarabad, sangareddy, Medak (14) nine and 11 other districts.

Its bulletin said thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds(30-40 kmph) are very likely at isolated places across the State.p over Telangana. Heavy rain is forecast in Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and four other districts.

According to the bulletin, on July 14 there will be thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places across Telangana. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirsilla, Suryapet, Warangal (Rural & (Urban), Janagaon, Yadadri-Bhavunagiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy districts.

Heavy rain is also very likely in Karimnagar, Peddapalli,Mahbubabad, Siddipet, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool districts.

On July 15 heavy rain is likely to lash Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Warangal (Urban), Janagaon, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar districts.