Weather report: IMD predicts more rains for Hyderabad in next 3 days

Rains in Hyderabad has thrown normal life out of gear once again as the city witnessed huge downpour on Friday evening. Motorists had a tough time travelling through the roads submerged in water.

However, the rain-related troubles continue to haunt the people for few days as the IMD predicted more rainfall in the state for the next three days.

"Light to moderate rainfall is predicted in Telangana for the next three days due to the winds from North and Northeast direction towards Telangana," the IMD said. The weather centre also added that a trough has been formed from north central Arabian Sea to west central Bay of Bengal covering Rayalaseema and Andhra Pradesh coastal line.

It further continued that a low-pressure area is expected to be formed over north Andaman region which will intensify further travelling towards northwest direction and finally reach south Odisha and north coastal Andhra in the next four to five days.