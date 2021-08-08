Weather report: Telangana to receive moderate rains for next two days

The Meteorological department officials said that there is a rain forecast for Telangana once again in the next three days. It is forecasted that moderate rains would occur today and tomorrow.



Meanwhile, the rain occurred in various parts of the state last night wherein Kashindevipeta in Mulugu district received the highest rainfall of 3.8 cm on Saturday.



However, meteorological officials said that the southwest monsoon movements over Telangana were weak. With this, the rainfall is less. Also, low altitude winds were reported from North India towards Telangana.



On the other hand , Tadicherla of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district had received 3.8 cm of rain and Kamalapur of Warangal Urban district had received 2.2 cm of rain respectively.

