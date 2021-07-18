Weather report: Telangana to receive rain for two days, low pressure likely in the Bay of Bengal on July 21

Telangana state is likely to receive heavy rains for the next two days. According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Department, due to the effect of the surface trough on the coast, there is a possibility of heavy rains in Telangana today and tomorrow. While there is a possibility of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal on July 21. This low pressure will continue from the northwestern Bay of Bengal over its adjoining areas. The surface periodicity has also formed over the surrounding area of Marathwada to the state border. The Meteorological Department explained that it extends to an altitude of 2.1 km above sea level



Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed the state yesterday where Maganoor in Narayanpet district received the maximum rainfall of 13.2 cm and many other parts of the state received heavy rain on Saturday. Ramadasu (38), a farmer from Kotalaguda village in Vikarabad mandal, was killed in a lightning strike on Saturday evening.



On the other hand, the irrigation projects have been overflowing with heavy rains across the state. The floodwaters continue to flow to the Jurala project and the vigilant officials lifted 12 gates of the Jurala project and released water to the bottom. The inflow of Jurala was recorded as 83,000 cusecs while the outflow was at 86,673 cusecs. The total water level of the Jurala project is 318.516 meters and the water level in it is recorded at 318.420 meters.

