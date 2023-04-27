Weather update: Heavy rains to continue in Telangana for next five days

The rains, which have already caused severe damage likely to be continued for five more days with heavy to very heavy rains in Telangana. The officials of the Meteorological Department have issued a statement to this effect stating that there will be heavy rains with thunder and lightning for the next five days across Telangana. Hyderabad Meteorological Center has announced that there is a possibility of moderate rains in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts today. Heavy rains are likely in Mahbubnagar and Medak districts.



Meanwhile, it is known that heavy rains fell across Telangana on Monday and Tuesday. Due to these untimely rains, crops were damaged across the state. In Mahabubnagar, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal, Nalgonda, Adilabad, Khammam and Ranga Reddy districts, mango, paddy, maize, orchards and other crops were damaged. It was learned that there was heavy rain in the state capital Hyderabad on Tuesday night. All the roads in the city were flooded due to this rain.



Due to heavy rains, people across the state have faced various problems. Now the weather department has announced rains again leaving farmers in concern.